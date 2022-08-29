Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know

U.S. stock futures dipped on Monday morning as investors gauged Friday’s update from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) moved 0.85% lower, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.98%, as of 5.37 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 1.23%.

Any hopes of the Fed’s pivot from its hawkishness were dashed on Friday, when Powell reinforced the Fed’s stance. Now that July’s inflation data came below expectations, many were hoping that the Fed would ease its policy. However, Powell did not mince his words while reinstating that more aggressive interest rate hikes are on the way this year and that the central bank will not depend on a month or two of positive inflation data.

Now, investors are left to second-guess the effects of more rate hikes on the economy’s health. Once again, investors are reassessing their risk positioning and pulling out of risky bets. Being most sensitive to interest rates, the technology sector was hit the hardest.

Wall Street was overwhelmed on Friday, even as experts had warned that it might be too early for the Fed to pivot. The global crypto market cap dropped around 2% over the last day with Bitcoin falling below $20,000. Moreover, by the end of Friday’s regular trading, the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 had fallen sharply by 3.37%, 3.03%, and 4.1%, respectively, wiping out the gains accrued in the August rally.

Moreover, bond yields rose, putting further pressure on the equity market (the bond and stock markets move inversely). The yield on the 2-year Treasury note climbed 0.062% to hit 3.454%, the highest yield since November 2007.

This week awaits August’s nonfarm payrolls data, which will be revealed on Friday. This report will give us more insights into how the labor market is navigating inflation and rising interest rates. So far, most data linked to the labor market have indicated resilience.

Investors are also looking forward to last week’s initial jobless claims on Thursday, giving more information on the unemployment situation of the economy. On the brighter side, claims for unemployment benefits reduced to 243,000 in the week ended August 19 from the preceding week’s 245,000.

Also, it was revealed that the U.S. GDP had contracted at a slower pace in the second quarter than initially estimated. The GDP in the June-end quarter declined 0.6% year-over-year instead of the 0.9% reported earlier.

