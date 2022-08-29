tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

The Federal Reserve is not slowing down with its interest-rate hiking campaign anytime soon, and this is making investors reassess their portfolios again, wiping out the August gains from the market.

U.S. stock futures dipped on Monday morning as investors gauged Friday’s update from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) moved 0.85% lower, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.98%, as of 5.37 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 1.23%.

Any hopes of the Fed’s pivot from its hawkishness were dashed on Friday, when Powell reinforced the Fed’s stance. Now that July’s inflation data came below expectations, many were hoping that the Fed would ease its policy. However, Powell did not mince his words while reinstating that more aggressive interest rate hikes are on the way this year and that the central bank will not depend on a month or two of positive inflation data.

Now, investors are left to second-guess the effects of more rate hikes on the economy’s health. Once again, investors are reassessing their risk positioning and pulling out of risky bets. Being most sensitive to interest rates, the technology sector was hit the hardest.

Wall Street was overwhelmed on Friday, even as experts had warned that it might be too early for the Fed to pivot. The global crypto market cap dropped around 2% over the last day with Bitcoin falling below $20,000. Moreover, by the end of Friday’s regular trading, the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 had fallen sharply by 3.37%, 3.03%, and 4.1%, respectively, wiping out the gains accrued in the August rally.

Moreover, bond yields rose, putting further pressure on the equity market (the bond and stock markets move inversely). The yield on the 2-year Treasury note climbed 0.062% to hit 3.454%, the highest yield since November 2007.

This week awaits August’s nonfarm payrolls data, which will be revealed on Friday. This report will give us more insights into how the labor market is navigating inflation and rising interest rates. So far, most data linked to the labor market have indicated resilience.

Investors are also looking forward to last week’s initial jobless claims on Thursday, giving more information on the unemployment situation of the economy. On the brighter side, claims for unemployment benefits reduced to 243,000 in the week ended August 19 from the preceding week’s 245,000.

Also, it was revealed that the U.S. GDP had contracted at a slower pace in the second quarter than initially estimated. The GDP in the June-end quarter declined 0.6% year-over-year instead of the 0.9% reported earlier.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
Market NewsStock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
3d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Thursday, August 25: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, August 24: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
Market NewsStock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
3d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Thursday, August 25: What You Need to Know
Market NewsStock Market Today – Thursday, August 25: What You Need to Know
4d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, August 24: What You Need to Know
Market NewsStock Market Today – Wednesday, August 24: What You Need to Know
5d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is Buying South Africa’s Massmart
WMT
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock: Pfizer Lawsuit Presents Opportunity and Challenge
PFE
MRNA
The Week Ahead in Earnings: AVGO, BBY and LULU in Focus
BBY
AVGO
Indiana Bankruptcy Court Denies Any Relief to 3M (NYSE:MMM)
MMM
10 Stocks You Can Still Catch Before their Ex-Dividend Date
JWN
SLG
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock: Key Insider Buys the Dip
ALV
Weekly Market Review: Fed Pledges to Continue Fighting Inflation
BBY
AVGO
Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >