Stock Market Today: Stocks Gap Up as 2022 Fades

The major indices opened Wednesday’s trading in the green, as the market snapped out of what could possibly have turned into a mild Santa Claus rally.

the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.3%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) added 0.35%, as of 9.38 a.m. EST. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) gained 0.4%.

On Tuesday, the market ended with mixed sentiments from investors. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 lost 0.4% and 1.48%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%. The Nasdaq Composite has lost 33.8% this year so far as growth stocks ran out of favor among investors. The S&P 500 is down 19.7% and the Dow has lost 8.5% this year thus far.

The losses in the Nasdaq 100 were led by an 11% dip in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares after the Wall Street Journal revealed that the company plans to continue its weeklong production suspension in Shanghai.

The predicament of Tesla began earlier this year when its CEO, Elon Musk, compromised his focus on the electric vehicle maker and devoted his time and money to the purchase of Twitter.

Only three trading days are left in 2022 and stocks are heading to end the worst year since 2008.

The only things for investors to look forward to these three days are the pending home sales data and manufacturing data due out on Wednesday. These reports can give traders insights into whether the economy is slowing. A cooling economic activity may buoy the sentiments of investors as that would mean a possibly slower pace of interest rate hikes in 2023.

