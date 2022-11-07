Stock Market Today: Futures Up as Investors Prepare for Midterms, CPI Report

U.S. stock futures rose early Monday morning ahead of an action-packed week for the eco-political scene.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.44%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) climbed 0.44%, as of 5.32 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced 0.40%.

Midterms Are Almost Here

The Congressional midterm elections are due on Tuesday, and the results will decide which party takes over Congress — Democrats or Republicans. Currently, the Democrats are in the majority and preside over Congress. However, a Republican win might be positive for oil and gas companies as their policies are likely to support this sector.

A lot of discussions about the semiconductor industry and the trade restrictions with China are also likely to take place in the campaigns.

Inflation Report Due Thursday

The nail-biting around October’s inflation will end on Thursday with the release of the month’s consumer price index data. Inflation is still expected to be hot, as anything above the 3% target rate of inflation is being treated as too much.

However, if the rate shows a slowdown on a year-over-year and month-over-month basis, the stock market may see a rally. Cooler inflation will indicate a possible step-down in aggressiveness by the Fed in its forthcoming meetings.

Markets are expected to be volatile till Thursday in response to the anticipation.

Global Demand Shows Strong Signs of Slowing

Meanwhile, a global recession is appearing to be gaining ground as economies across the world face various economic concerns.

China’s trade figures were dull in October, as evident from the exports and import figures, both of which fell more than expected. The export surplus of $85.15 billion decreased considerably as a result of a sharp decline in global demand. Moreover, domestic issues such as the stringent zero-Covid controls the and housing market crash are slowing down domestic demand as well.

October was a spooky month for many nations. South Korea’s exports posted the worst fall in more than two years as global demand for electronics fell. Exports to the US, Europe, Taiwan, and Hong Kong also fell significantly in October.

This apart, manufacturing output shrank in most nations of the euro-zone during the month. Business activity in the U.S. also dipped for the fourth consecutive month.

M&A Activities Take a Backseat

The cash crunch in the U.S. made its presence felt strongly in October. New debt and equity raises as well as corporate mergers slowed meaningfully in October.

It is important to mention here that a Wall Street Journal analysis of Fitch ratings data found that at least $200 billion is required over 2022 and 2023 by North American companies to operate through rising interest rates. The high interest rates are yet to have meaningful effects on consumer spending but are adding to the pressure on debt-ridden companies that have a combined debt of more than $10 trillion.

This certainly puts the valuation of numerous companies at risk.

What Awaits on Monday?

After Friday’s rally where the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 clocked gains of 1.36%, 1.26%, and 1.56%, respectively, the indexes are looking at a positive start to the week despite some concerns.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) warned of lower iPhone shipments in the forthcoming months as the company was forced to temporarily shrink its production capacity due to Covid restrictions in China. This might affect the share prices of the company as the day continues.

On the earnings front, Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) are slated to release earnings later on Monday.

