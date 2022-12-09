Stock Market Today: Futures Up Ahead of November PPI Report

Stock futures were slightly higher early Friday morning ahead of key inflation data.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.11%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) climbed 0.23%, as of 5.13 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced 0.31%.

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) dipped 7.5% despite an earnings and revenue beat after providing a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook in its Q3 print.

At the end of Thursday, the S&P 500 had gained 0.75%, breaking away from a five-day losing streak. The Dow and the Nasdaq 100 also clocked gains, each closing 0.55% and 1.22% higher.

Nonetheless, the worries of a recession, which were fueled by the comments of several CEOs of major companies, had kept the market sentiments down this week. Therefore, despite the gains on Thursday, all three indexes are on course to end the week lower than they began.

On Friday, data for the November Producer Price Index (PPI) is due to be released. The report will give investors a peek into how the wholesale market is performing as the Federal Reserve keeps raising the interest rates amid high inflation. The Consumer Price Index for November is due on December 13.

Ahead of the December FOMC meeting next week, investors are focused on every economic data that are coming in.

Although Fed Chair Jerome Powell has indicated a softer pace of interest rate hikes in the near future, the labor market and consumer spending trends still stand strong. This is a concern for investors that this might prompt the Fed to consider continuing aggressiveness with its policy.

A few months of consistent deflation is required to convince investors that the peak of inflation is behind us. Until then, markets are likely to remain volatile.

