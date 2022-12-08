Stock Market Today: Futures Muted as Investors Weigh Possibility of a Recession

U.S. stock futures wobbled early Thursday as investors continue to worry about a looming recession and await more data on the direction of the economy.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) were up 0.06% and 0.18%, respectively, as of 6.00 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down 0.04%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell 0.19% and 0.45%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat.

Wednesday was the fifth consecutive day of losses for the S&P 500, reflecting mounting concerns over a potential economic downturn. The CEOs of major U.S. companies have cautioned investors about slowing demand and consumer spending as inflation remains stubbornly high.

Key Economic Releases to Provide More Clarity

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve’s final rate-setting meeting this year. The Fed is expected to announce a 50 basis points rise following four consecutive hikes of 75 basis points. Ahead of Fed’s meeting next week, investors will be keenly looking at economic releases, including Friday’s producer price index and next week’s consumer price index.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor will announce weekly jobless claims (for the week ended December 3, 2022) and continuing jobless claims (for the week ended November 26) before the market opens on Thursday. Experts estimate initial jobless claims to come in at 230,000, up from the prior week’s figure of 225,000. The Fed and traders closely watch the jobless claims data to gauge the impact of interest rate hikes on the economy.

Coming to oil, WTI Crude trended slightly higher on early Thursday on hopes that the easing of restrictions in China will revive demand. Also, as per Reuters, oil prices gained on Thursday morning in reaction to the news that some tankers carrying Russian oil have been delayed after a G7 price cap became effective. WTI Crude closed below $75 on Wednesday on worries about an economic slowdown.

