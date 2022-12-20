tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market Today: Futures Mixed as Global Hawkishness Intensifies Worries

Stock futures were mixed early Tuesday morning, after Japan’s central bank announced a wider cap on its 10-year bond yield, baffling investors.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.15%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched up 0.02%, as of 7 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 0.19%.

On Monday, the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 shed 0.9%, 0.49%, and 1.42%, respectively, after wavering throughout the day. The markets opened on a lower note before rallying in the afternoon. However, by the evening, the market had shed momentum, ending lower than it began.

Global markets were taken by surprise after the Bank of Japan widened its cap on 10-year government bond yields in order to buffer the economy against the detrimental effects of monetary stimulus moves. The Japanese central bank’s move comes a week after the European Central Bank as well as the Federal Reserve raised their interest rates and hinted at more hikes.

The hawkishness across the world, with 90% of central banks tightening their monetary policies, is increasing the chances of a global recession in 2023.

The U.S. stock market appears to be on track to end the year in the red. The dimming possibilities of a year-end rally or ‘Santa Claus’ rally are making investors anticipate a weak entry into the new year.

A big upward movement in stock prices is not expected for the remainder of the year. As long as the high-inflation and high-interest rate environment persists, investors of U.S. stocks are likely to remain focused on updates from the Fed. However, the next Fed update is not likely to come in before February next year.

On the economic front, November’s housing starts data is due Tuesday morning. Moreover, existing home sales data and new homes report are set to be released Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Disclosure

