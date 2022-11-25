Stock Market Today: Indices are Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stock Market Today: Indices are Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb

Last Updated 10:00AM EST

Stock indices are mixed to start today’s trading session. As of 10:00 a.m. EST, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively. On the other hand, the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%,

The technology sector (XLK) is the laggard so far, as it is down 0.3%. Conversely, the utilities sector (XLU) is the session’s leader with a gain of 0.8%.

WTI crude oil remains below $80 per barrel as investors weigh the impact of potential production increases from oil-producing countries, along with a softening outlook that’s being caused by recession fears and China’s COVID-19 policies.

Meanwhile, bond yields are higher to start the day, as the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is now hovering around 3.74%. This represents an increase of more than seven basis points from the previous close.

Similar movements can be seen with the Two-Year yield, which is now at 4.5%. As a result, the spread between the 10-Year and Two-Year U.S. Treasury yields is still negative, as it currently sits at -76 basis points.

Futures Mixed as Black Friday Begins

First Published 7:12AM EST

U.S. stock futures were mixed early Friday morning as investors prepare for a holiday-shortened trading session. The market will close at 1 p.m. EST today.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 0.17%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.11%, as of 6.58 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced 0.15%.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields dipped early on Friday in response to the Fed’s positive tone.

Markets were closed on Thursday on the occasion of Thanksgiving. The week is on track to close on a positive note.

Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve hinted at the possibility of a slowing pace of interest rate hikes. This buoyed investor confidence, and major stock indexes ended Wednesday’s regular session in the green. The S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 clocked gains of 0.59%, 0.28%, and 0.97%, respectively.

Moreover, Friday also marks the discount day of Black Friday, which is expected to be a good day for retail stocks.

Meanwhile in China, the number of infections surpassed 31,000 on Wednesday, outpacing mid-April’s tally of 29,317 which had sent Shanghai on lockdown. The number was calculated by CNBC’s Wind Information.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on NDX

Global Economy is Slowing, But Not Quite; Say Economists
Stock Analysis & IdeasGlobal Economy is Slowing, But Not Quite; Say Economists
1d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Stocks Finish Today’s Session in Positive Territory
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally into the Close
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on NDX

Global Economy is Slowing, But Not Quite; Say Economists
Stock Analysis & IdeasGlobal Economy is Slowing, But Not Quite; Say Economists
1d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Stocks Finish Today’s Session in Positive Territory
Market NewsStock Market Today – Stocks Finish Today’s Session in Positive Territory
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally into the Close
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Rally into the Close
3d ago
NDX
SPX

Latest News Feed