Stock Market Today: Futures Down Ahead of the Last Trading Day of 2022

Stock futures fell on Friday morning as investors prepared to open the last trading session of the worst year for the U.S. stock market since 2008.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 0.35%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) shed 0.48%, as of 7.15 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retreated 0.69%.

The moves in the futures market came after the market closed Thursday’s trading session with a rally. The S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 clocked gains of 1.75%, 1.05%, and 2.54%, respectively. All 11 sectors ended in the green.

Despite the Dow and the S&P 500 being modestly higher this week, all three major indexes are on track to end the month in the red. Moreover, thus far in 2022, the Dow has dipped 8.58%, the S&P 500 has fallen 19.24%, and the Nasdaq Composite is down 33.03%.

The troubled year of the bear market, inflated prices, and high interest rates, have battered stocks, especially growth stocks like those in the technology sector. Going into 2023, sentiments are still bearish with the macroeconomic environment largely unchanged. The possibility of a policy-induced recession has become inevitable.

