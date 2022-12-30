Stock Market Today: Futures Down Ahead of the Last Trading Day of 2022

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stock Market Today: Futures Down Ahead of the Last Trading Day of 2022

Stock futures fell on Friday morning as investors prepared to open the last trading session of the worst year for the U.S. stock market since 2008.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 0.35%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) shed 0.48%, as of 7.15 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retreated 0.69%.

The moves in the futures market came after the market closed Thursday’s trading session with a rally. The S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 clocked gains of 1.75%, 1.05%, and 2.54%, respectively. All 11 sectors ended in the green.

Despite the Dow and the S&P 500 being modestly higher this week, all three major indexes are on track to end the month in the red. Moreover, thus far in 2022, the Dow has dipped 8.58%, the S&P 500 has fallen 19.24%, and the Nasdaq Composite is down 33.03%.

The troubled year of the bear market, inflated prices, and high interest rates, have battered stocks, especially growth stocks like those in the technology sector. Going into 2023, sentiments are still bearish with the macroeconomic environment largely unchanged. The possibility of a policy-induced recession has become inevitable.

Special end-of-year offer: Access TipRanks Premium tools for an all-time low price! Click to learn more.

 Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today: Stocks Surge to Give Investors Some Hope after a Dismal 2022
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Surge to Give Investors Some Hope after a Dismal 2022
15h ago
NDX
SPX
2023 Stock Market Predictions: What Will Happen?
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Remain Under Pressure as 2022 Fades
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today: Stocks Surge to Give Investors Some Hope after a Dismal 2022
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Surge to Give Investors Some Hope after a Dismal 2022
15h ago
NDX
SPX
2023 Stock Market Predictions: What Will Happen?
Stock Analysis & Ideas2023 Stock Market Predictions: What Will Happen?
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Remain Under Pressure as 2022 Fades
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Remain Under Pressure as 2022 Fades
2d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >