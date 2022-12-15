Stock Market Today: Futures Dip as Investors Mull Over Powell’s Comments

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stock Market Today: Futures Dip as Investors Mull Over Powell’s Comments

Stock futures were down early Thursday morning following the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike. Powell’s hawkish comments kept traders concerned.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 0.67%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.96%, as of 6.16 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retreated 1.30%.

The Federal Reserve announced a 50 basis-point interest rate hike on Wednesday, a welcome slowdown from the previous four consecutive 75 basis-point raises. This brings the interest rates within the targeted range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest in 15 years.

However, during his speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the fight against inflation is far from over. The labor market is still robust, which is good news for the public but not for the economy. The Fed is expected to continue to keep the economy in a high-interest-rate environment until the labor market slows down desirably.

The aggressive monetary policy adopted by the Fed this year is finally showing results as prices cooled for the second consecutive month. It is possible that the Fed might increase interest rates at a steady pace of 50 basis points for a month or two more. However, this slowing pace should not be an indicator that the Fed is about to adopt a reversal path. A slower pace will only help the central bank analyze the economic data that comes in during this time, and gauge whether a tighter policy should be implemented again to make it more restrictive.

It is clear that the interest rates are expected to remain high in the coming year and it is still a long journey to the target inflation rate of 2%-3%. Politicians and business leaders have been priming the public for a possible recession in 2023 with their comments, and Fed leaders have at no point hinted at an economic upcycle yet. It is safe to say that the fear of a recession continues to tighten its grip on the market.

In regular trading, the Dow fell 0.42%, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.61% and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.79%, in response to the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

On the economic front, November’s retail sales data will be out on Thursday, giving us more insights into consumer spending patterns. Additionally, last week’s jobless claims will also be out. Investors keep an eye on the weekly jobless claims to understand the direction of the labor market.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on NDX

Fed Hikes 0.5%, Signals Possible 5.1% Benchmark Rate in 2023
Stock Analysis & IdeasFed Hikes 0.5%, Signals Possible 5.1% Benchmark Rate in 2023
13h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower after Fed Rate Hike
NDX
SPX
Fed Hikes Rate by 0.5%, as Expected by the Market
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on NDX

Fed Hikes 0.5%, Signals Possible 5.1% Benchmark Rate in 2023
Stock Analysis & IdeasFed Hikes 0.5%, Signals Possible 5.1% Benchmark Rate in 2023
13h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower after Fed Rate Hike
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower after Fed Rate Hike
14h ago
NDX
SPX
Fed Hikes Rate by 0.5%, as Expected by the Market
Market NewsFed Hikes Rate by 0.5%, as Expected by the Market
16h ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >