Stock Market Today: Futures Dip as Investors Mull Over Powell’s Comments

Stock futures were down early Thursday morning following the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike. Powell’s hawkish comments kept traders concerned.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 0.67%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.96%, as of 6.16 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retreated 1.30%.

The Federal Reserve announced a 50 basis-point interest rate hike on Wednesday, a welcome slowdown from the previous four consecutive 75 basis-point raises. This brings the interest rates within the targeted range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest in 15 years.

However, during his speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the fight against inflation is far from over. The labor market is still robust, which is good news for the public but not for the economy. The Fed is expected to continue to keep the economy in a high-interest-rate environment until the labor market slows down desirably.

The aggressive monetary policy adopted by the Fed this year is finally showing results as prices cooled for the second consecutive month. It is possible that the Fed might increase interest rates at a steady pace of 50 basis points for a month or two more. However, this slowing pace should not be an indicator that the Fed is about to adopt a reversal path. A slower pace will only help the central bank analyze the economic data that comes in during this time, and gauge whether a tighter policy should be implemented again to make it more restrictive.

It is clear that the interest rates are expected to remain high in the coming year and it is still a long journey to the target inflation rate of 2%-3%. Politicians and business leaders have been priming the public for a possible recession in 2023 with their comments, and Fed leaders have at no point hinted at an economic upcycle yet. It is safe to say that the fear of a recession continues to tighten its grip on the market.

In regular trading, the Dow fell 0.42%, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.61% and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.79%, in response to the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

On the economic front, November’s retail sales data will be out on Thursday, giving us more insights into consumer spending patterns. Additionally, last week’s jobless claims will also be out. Investors keep an eye on the weekly jobless claims to understand the direction of the labor market.

