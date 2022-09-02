tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market Today – Friday, September 2: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Investors are uncertain ahead of August’s jobs data. The Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments last week still weigh heavy on investor sentiments.

U.S. stock futures were muted early Friday morning as investors remain weighed down by the Fed’s comments last week.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched 0.01% higher, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) gained 0.01%, as of 5.48 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 0.08%.

Futures movements were also influenced by a 10% surge in the shares of retailer Lululemon (LULU) during the extended trading session Thursday. Lululemon posted upbeat quarterly results that beat consensus estimates.

Stock and bond prices have been under pressure ever since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took any chance of a pivot off the table.

At the end of the regular trading hours of Thursday, the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 inched 0.3%, 0.46%, and 0.02% higher, respectively, breaking a 4-day losing streak. Nonetheless, the major indexes are largely expected to be on track to close the third straight week of losses.

Key Economic Data on the Way

Moreover, investors are also looking forward to some good news in August’s jobs report that is on deck to be released later on Friday. This data will be critical as it is one of the key reports that will be considered by the Fed to determine its policy path for the September round.

Experts expect job growth to have remained strong despite the likelihood that it slowed in August compared with July. However, investors remain uneasy with a nagging possibility that the Fed will maintain its hawkishness even if the jobs growth in August reveals a sharp drop.

Nonetheless, the most important economic data of all, the August consumer price index, is due out on September 13. Market movements are expected to remain uncertain till then.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

