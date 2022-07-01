Stock Market Today – Friday, July 1: What You Need to Know

Stock futures retracted early Friday morning as markets around the world closed the most battered first half since 1970.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) shed 0.33%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) declined 0.31%, as of 4.56 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 0.34%.

In extended trading on Thursday, shares of Micron Technology (MU) lost more than 2% following a dismal outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

The Dow closed down 0.82% at the end of regular trading hours on Thursday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell 0.88% and 1.33%, respectively.

The second quarter and the first half of 2022 came to a close on Thursday. The Nasdaq has suffered a loss of nearly 29.5% so far this year, the largest loss year-to-date among all the three major indexes. The S&P 500 was also down 20.6% in 1H while the Dow lost about 15% so far in 2022.

The first half was pummeled by rising inflation, the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, three of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening moves, supply-chain disruptions, and growing concerns of a recession. The central bank is expected to keep increasing interest rates till inflation cools down to 2%-3% levels, despite the risk of a resulting recession.

Importantly, in the first quarter, the GDP of the U.S. shrank by 1.6% and has possibly contracted another 1% in Q2, according to indications from the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow.

Not only did the U.S. face the repercussions of the economic concerns, but the global markets were also equally battered. The concerns slowed growth all over the world. As a result, stocks and bonds in emerging markets declined, fueled by concerns of a full-fledged debt crisis.

Moreover, the first half was the most unkind to cryptocurrencies, which crashed and led to significant losses for individual investors and hedge funds alike.

