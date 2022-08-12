Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 12: What You Need to Know

Stock futures climbed in the pre-market trading hours Friday as investors cheered another positive inflation report.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.53%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched 0.61% higher, as of 4.31 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures climbed 0.70%.

Economic Data Confuses the Market

The producer price index (PPI) for July was revealed to have cooled to 9.8% from June’s reading of 11.3%, handily surpassing the consensus expectation of a 10.4% year-over-year price rise. Notably, the PPI shows a supply-side view of the inflation situation.

Earlier this week, the consumer price index brought relief to the market after logging an 8.5% year-over-year price rise which was better than what economists had expected.

These two key inflation data together indicate that the hottest inflation in four decades has likely to have peaked and is on a road to sustained cooling.

Simultaneously, Thursday also brought to us some concerning news. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that home prices in the U.S. saw steady growth in the second quarter, despite a waning buyer demand induced by higher mortgage rates. This was because the supply of housing units was still below the demand for housing.

Moreover, the weekly jobless claims for the week ending August 5 continued its climb since March to reach the highest number this year thus far. The Labor Department reported 262,000 unemployed workers last week, up from 248,000 reported for the week ending July 29.

The mixed economic updates from Thursday indicate that it may be too early to celebrate. Mixed sentiment among investors were reflected in lukewarm performances in the stock market. The S&P500 and the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.07% and 0.65%, respectively, at market close Thursday. Meanwhile, the Dow inched up slightly, closing 0.08% higher.

Investors are now awaiting data on import prices and consumer sentiment report that are slated for release on Friday. These data will give us more information about the economy’s financial situation.

