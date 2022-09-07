tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market Today: Futures on Indexes Up as Gauge Economic Data

Stock futures moved slightly higher early on Wednesday as investors look to find an appropriate approach to playing in the market amid mixed economic updates and events. Historically, September is a difficult month for the stock market, primarily because this is the month in which fund managers typically rid their portfolios of underperforming stocks.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched 0.04% higher, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) gained 0.10%, as of 6.16 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced 0.20%.

Bond yields surged on Tuesday, pushing stock prices lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.365% during the regular trading session Tuesday, while that on the 30-year Treasury note recorded its highest in eight years.

At Tuesday’s market close, the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 recorded losses of 0.41%, 0.55, and 0.72%, respectively.

Some Good News for the Inflation Situation

Meanwhile, amid high inflation, U.S. consumers’ relative purchasing power also seems to be moving higher, as evidenced by the record dollar strength against currencies of major U.S. trading partners. This is attracting investors from all over the world to the U.S. stocks as well as bonds.

Also, experts are upbeat about the easing of global inflation in July, which is being driven in part by the global weakening of demand. It does sound like an oxymoron, but according to JP Morgan economist Nora Szentivanyi, weaker demand and recessionary fears are blowing steam off inflationary pressures by reducing demand for commodities (thus, pushing down on commodity prices), and reducing demand for imports (thus, helping in the recovery of supply-chain logjams).

Clash in PMI data Causes Confusion

Moreover, on Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management revealed through its Services PMI that the U.S.’ services sector recorded better year-over-year growth in August than in July. The index involves surveys made of industries including healthcare, finance, agriculture and construction.

Interestingly however, separate data on the same day released by the S&P Global revealed that the services sector shrank more in August than in July, due to dwindling demand.

This conflict in key economic data from two credible sources can also be behind the ambivalence in market sentiments.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book of economic condition updates will be read, which will shed more light on what to expect of the economy the rest of this year.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

