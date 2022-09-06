tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market Today: Futures on Indexes Up as Investors Pour in

Stock futures moved higher early Tuesday morning as traders came back with fresh optimism after a long weekend. Markets were closed on Monday for Labor Day celebrations.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched 0.69% higher, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) gained 0.71%, as of 7.05 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced 0.73%.

OPEC Cuts Oil Production

On Monday, in a surprise move, the OPEC countries endorsed the step of cutting oil production by 100,000 barrels per day in October. This decision was driven by the estimate that a recession will warrant a supply surplus next year.

Meanwhile, Russia’s stoppage of energy supply to Europe till sanctions are lifted, is keeping Europe on the edge ahead of the onset of winter.

Also, the U.S.’s rejection of Iran’s deal plea means that Iran will not be exporting oil so easily so soon, and the West will have to wait for an uncertain period of time before getting a fresh flow of oil from Iran.

All these developments are keeping the oil sector volatile.

Money Flows into U.S. Stocks From Across the World

Amid the furor of rising interest rates, oil and gas sector volatility, inflation, and geopolitical tensions, investors around the world are accumulating U.S. stocks despite the risk of difficult months ahead. This is because investors largely believe that given the situation of economies around the globe, it seems safest to go for companies operating in the largest economy.

A Refinitiv Lipper Fund Performance data revealed that investors are pouring money into U.S. equity-focused stock and mutual funds for the past six weeks while shedding positions in international stock funds for 20 straight weeks.

This sentiment can give a slight relief to the U.S. stock market in the coming months.

What Happened on Friday, and What does this Week Hold?

On Friday, the major indexes ended their third straight week of losses. The S&P 500 and the Dow ended the session with a 1.07% loss each, while the Nasdaq 100 declined 1.44% at market close.

This holiday-shortened week holds a few key update from the Federal Reserve ahead of August’s inflation data due on September 13. Moreover, August’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) is due out later on Tuesday, giving investors a better insight into how the services sector is coping amid the high inflation and strategic monetary tightening.

