Stock Market News Today: U.S. Futures Trade Lower Ahead of the FOMC Decision

U.S. futures are trending in negative territory on Wednesday morning, as markets await the Federal Reserve’s vital interest rate decision. Today’s rate announcement will be the biggest market mover for the next couple of days. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.24%, 0.14%, and 0.11%, respectively, at 5:20 a.m. EST, March 22.

The Fed will announce its interest rate stance after its 2-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting ends today. A majority of traders expect a 25 basis point increase in rates. If a higher number comes in, it will drag the market into a downward spiral. Comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will also be watched closely to gauge the Fed’s hawkish/dovish monetary policy going forward.

Meanwhile, the heat in the banking stocks seems to be cooling off. Authorities worldwide are trying to restore investor and depositor confidence, with larger, well-capitalized banks being pushed to support the smaller ones. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s announcement that the government will provide more backup for regional banks, pushed the stocks higher in trading yesterday. Most importantly, the global economies are trying to stabilize the situation to avert a 2008-like financial crisis amid fears of a looming recession.

U.K. Inflation Comes in Hotter-Than-Expected

European indices traded mixed today, following the higher-than-expected inflation figures from the U.K. The consumer price index (CPI) number rose to 10.4% in February, up from a 10.1% rise in January, while economists were expecting a decline to 9.9%. Similarly, core inflation (excluding food and gas) grew to 6.2% in February from a 5.8% reading in January. The Bank of England will hold its monetary policy decision tomorrow, March 23, which will be driven by the hot inflation numbers and market instability.

Asia-Pacific Markets Finish in the Green

Asia-Pacific markets ended the trading session in the green today, as global markets await the U.S.’ key interest rate decision. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day up 1.73%, 0.31%, and 0.70%, respectively.

Further, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished the trading session in the green, up 1.93% and 1.74%, respectively.

