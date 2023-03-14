Stock Market News Today: U.S. Futures Trade Higher Ahead of CPI Data

U.S. futures are inching higher on Tuesday morning, after indices witnessed a volatile trading day on March 13, owing to the U.S. banking carnage. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.32%, 0.42%, and 0.41%, respectively, at 5:15 a.m. EST, March 14.

Whether or not the Federal Reserve will reverse its hawkish interest rate stance depends mostly on February’s consumer price index (CPI) reading, set to be released at 8:30 a.m. EST, today. As per Dow Jones’ estimates, the CPI is expected to rise 0.4% over January, while the annual headline inflation number is pegged at 6%, below January’s reading of 6.4%.

If the inflation reading comes above estimates, markets will witness a further sell-off, while a lower-than-expected number will give some confidence to market participants and signal a possible short-term uptrend. In the meantime, traders are rushing to safer investment options, namely U.S. Treasury bonds, and gold, pushing their rates higher.

Other important economic data sets scheduled for release this week include the producer price index (PPI), retail sales, and consumer sentiment numbers. After the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, markets now expect a 0 to 25 basis point increase in rates.

Meanwhile, European indices are trading mixed today, fueled by the pessimism stemming from the U.S. banks’ woes.

Asia-Pacific Markets End in the Red

Asia-Pacific markets ended the trading session in the red today, led by steep losses in the U.S. banking sector. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day down 2.27%, 0.72%, and 0.78%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended the day down 2.19% and 2.67%, respectively, dragged down by financial stocks.

