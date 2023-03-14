Stock Market News Today: U.S. Futures Trade Higher Ahead of CPI Data

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stock Market News Today: U.S. Futures Trade Higher Ahead of CPI Data

U.S. futures are inching higher on Tuesday morning, after indices witnessed a volatile trading day on March 13, owing to the U.S. banking carnage. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.32%, 0.42%, and 0.41%, respectively, at 5:15 a.m. EST, March 14.

Whether or not the Federal Reserve will reverse its hawkish interest rate stance depends mostly on February’s consumer price index (CPI) reading, set to be released at 8:30 a.m. EST, today. As per Dow Jones’ estimates, the CPI is expected to rise 0.4% over January, while the annual headline inflation number is pegged at 6%, below January’s reading of 6.4%.

If the inflation reading comes above estimates, markets will witness a further sell-off, while a lower-than-expected number will give some confidence to market participants and signal a possible short-term uptrend. In the meantime, traders are rushing to safer investment options, namely U.S. Treasury bonds, and gold, pushing their rates higher.

Other important economic data sets scheduled for release this week include the producer price index (PPI), retail sales, and consumer sentiment numbers. After the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, markets now expect a 0 to 25 basis point increase in rates.

Meanwhile, European indices are trading mixed today, fueled by the pessimism stemming from the U.S. banks’ woes.

Asia-Pacific Markets End in the Red

Asia-Pacific markets ended the trading session in the red today, led by steep losses in the U.S. banking sector. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day down 2.27%, 0.72%, and 0.78%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended the day down 2.19% and 2.67%, respectively, dragged down by financial stocks.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Banking Carnage Continues
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Banking Carnage Continues
15h ago
NDX
SPX
4 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, March 13 – March 17, 2023
NDX
SPX
Weekly Market Update: The Bank that Knocked Down the Markets
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Banking Carnage Continues
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Banking Carnage Continues
15h ago
NDX
SPX
4 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, March 13 – March 17, 2023
Stock Analysis & Ideas4 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, March 13 – March 17, 2023
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Weekly Market Update: The Bank that Knocked Down the Markets
Market NewsWeekly Market Update: The Bank that Knocked Down the Markets
2d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >