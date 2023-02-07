Stock Market News Today: Futures Up Ahead of Powell’s Speech

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are inching up 0.40%, 0.18%, and 0.04%, respectively, as of 4.40 a.m. EST, Tuesday.

Investors eagerly await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech before the Economic Club of Washington today. Markets are hoping for any indications of the future interest rate trajectory after last Friday’s jobs report came in significantly better than anticipated. The hawkish tone of Powell’s comments will direct the market’s momentum in the days to follow.

Three other major economic events that will shape this week’s investor sentiment include the United States Consumer Credit report on February 7, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims on February 9, and the University of Michigan Preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index on February 10.

Turning towards the earnings season, social media stock Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) cratered in after-hours trading yesterday after missing analysts’ estimates for Q4FY22. On the other hand, Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) posted better-than-expected results, but its weak outlook made it plunge in post-market trading as well.

Other major companies reporting this week include Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), The Walt Disney Co. (DIS), PepsiCo (PEP), Uber (UBER), and AbbVie (ABBV).

European indices remained mixed in midday trading. This morning, oil major BP (NYSE:BP)(GB:BP) reported record annual profits and boosted shareholder returns by increasing dividends and announcing a share buyback plan.

Asia-Pacific Markets Remain Volatile

Indices in the Asia-Pacific markets remained volatile on Tuesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices closed up 0.36%, 0.29%, and 0.36%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Tech Index gained 1.40%, boosted by Chinese tech giant Baidu’s (NASDAQ: BIDU) announcement of a ChatGPT-style Bot debut in March.

At the same time, both of Japan’s major indices remained mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 ending marginally down 0.03% and the Topix closing up 0.21%.

Indian indices remained volatile as investors await the 25-basis point interest rate hike tomorrow by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Markets are expecting the RBI to pause the rate hikes following tomorrow’s meeting.

