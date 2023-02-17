Stock Market News Today: Futures Slip on Growing Inflation Concerns

U.S. Stock futures are inching down today after the wholesale prices for January came in higher than expected, adding to persistent inflation concerns. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.89%, 0.68%, and 0.48%, respectively, as of 4:30 a.m. EST, Friday.

January’s producer price index figure came in at 0.7%, against the expected 0.4% increase. Moreover, the weekly jobless claims reported an unexpected decline of 1,000 and reached 194,000.

Notably, equity markets witnessed a steep fall in indices yesterday after hearing comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard. He stated that to curb inflation to the targeted 2%, he will be pushing for a 50 basis point interest rate increase in the March meeting.

The Federal Reserve is tasked with the crucial issue of taming the persistently rising Inflation. The latest slew of economic data including the increasing consumer price index, growing producer price index, rising retail sales numbers, and growing consumer confidence are all aggravating the problem.

Most of the European indices are also trading in the red today following growing concerns about inflation worldwide and the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.

Asia-Pacific Markets End in Red

Asia-Pacific market indices also ended the trading session in the red today on worries about rising inflation. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices closed down 1.28%, 0.77%, and 1.20%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix ended the day down 0.66% and 0.46%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure