Market News

Stock Market News Today: Futures Remain Volatile in the Wake of U.S. Banking Woes

U.S. futures were highly volatile Monday morning, following the joint statement from the Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve, and the FDIC. After having a brief meeting during the weekend, the trio decided to backstop all of SVB Financial’s depositors and financial institutions, thus sparking confidence in the market. Moreover, the Federal Reserve also announced the launch of a new Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) that will give loans of up to one year to banks and other financial institutions under its realm, thus boosting depositor safety.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and S&P 500 (SPX) are up 0.60% and 0.14%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is down 0.12% at 5:15 a.m. EST, March 13.

Importantly, all eyes are on how Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse will shape the Fed’s interest rate decision. If the Fed contemplates that more banks could face similar troubles in the near term, it could compel the lawmakers to ease their hawkish stance. New York-based cryptocurrency lender Signature Bank also shut down on Sunday, following SVB’s debacle. Moreover, San Francisco-based First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is facing a run on its deposits and could be forced to shut down operations soon.

This week, investors also await important economic data, including January’s consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) numbers on March 14 and 15, respectively. The CPI will be an important inflationary metric for the Fed as it decides its future course of monetary policy. Further, the retail sales data and the consumer sentiment figures will be reported later this week.

Meanwhile, European indices nosedived on Monday morning, on worries about U.S. banks’ financial health and the possibility of a bigger systemic risk. At the same time, Britain’s HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) decided to buy out SVB’s U.K. operations for roughly $1.21 and assume all the deposits, thereby safeguarding the bank’s U.K. depositors.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mixed

Asia-Pacific markets ended the trading session mixed on account of U.S. banks’ financial woes. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day in the green, up 1.95%, 1.20%, and 0.62%, respectively.

On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended the day down 1.11% and 1.51%, respectively, dragged down by financial stocks.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

More News & Analysis on NDX

4 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, March 13 – March 17, 2023
4 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, March 13 – March 17, 2023
23h ago
NDX
SPX
Weekly Market Update: The Bank that Knocked Down the Markets
NDX
SPX
Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – March 13 – March 17, 2023
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

