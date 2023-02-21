Stock Market News Today: Futures in Red Ahead of FOMC Minutes

U.S. stock futures reopened in the red this morning after the President’s Day holiday on February 20. Markets are expected to remain volatile this week on account of economic data reports and earnings results from a few major companies.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 1.24%, 0.90%, and 0.67%, respectively, as of 4:15 a.m. EST, Tuesday.

During the last week, higher-than-expected inflation figures dragged down traders’ sentiment. Markets are baking in higher chances of further rate hikes in 2023 and expect inflation to remain at elevated levels. Treasury yields also rose to record highs last week as fears of recession creep in.

This week, traders await the latest gross domestic product (GDP) figures as well as the minutes from the most recent FOMC meeting, and U.S. existing home sales numbers.

On the earnings front, markets keenly await results from retail giants Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD), due to report today. The results will give a cue on investor spending behavior in the inflationary environment. Markets could witness positive momentum if these companies report outstanding results.

European indices are also trading in the red today following growing concerns about the Fed’s hawkish monetary policy.

Asia-Pacific Markets Traded Mixed

Asia-Pacific market indices traded mixed today as investors weigh in on economic data and the future course of interest rate hikes. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 1.71% while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day in the green, up 0.49% and 0.37%, respectively.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix ended the day down 0.21% and 0.11%, respectively.

