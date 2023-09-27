tiprankstipranks
Stock Market News Today, 9/27/23 – Futures Up Following a Tumultuous Trading Day
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 9/27/23 – Futures Up Following a Tumultuous Trading Day

Story Highlights

U.S. Futures are inching higher on Wednesday morning after witnessing a tumultuous day of regular trading on September 26. Both traders and consumers are burdened with the repercussions of higher-for-longer interest rate scenarios and still high inflationary pressures.

U.S. Futures are trending higher on Wednesday, after seeing a dismal performance by stock indices yesterday. In the meantime, WTI crude oil futures are also inching higher today, near $91.21 as of the last check. And the U.S. 10-year treasury yields are hovering around 4.50%. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.52%, 0.48%, and 0.37%, respectively, at 4:15 a.m. EST, September 27.

New home sales data for August and the consumer confidence index for September came in lower than expected, dragging down overall indices in regular trading on September 26. Both traders and consumers are burdened with the repercussions of higher-for-longer interest rate scenarios and still high inflationary pressures. The Fed’s hawkish stance last week and the possibility of one more rate hike this year are adding pressure to already beaten-down consumer sentiment.

Meanwhile, shares of membership-only retailer Costco Wholesale (COST) fell in after-hours trading yesterday despite exceeding expectations. On the other hand, retailer Target (TGT) has decided to shut down nine stores across four states in the U.S. to battle the rising theft and organized crime challenge.

Further, ChatGPT maker OpenAI is seeking a lofty valuation between $80 and $90 billion in its latest share sale, making it the third most valued private player. The company is selling shares from employees instead of issuing fresh shares. Also, tech stocks remained under pressure yesterday after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) opened an anti-monopolistic lawsuit against Amazon (AMZN).

Elsewhere, European indices are trading mixed today following the release of gloomy economic data points from across the globe.

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly End Higher

A majority of Asia-Pacific indices finished higher on Wednesday. China’s industrial profits for the first eight months of 2023 witnessed a lower-than-anticipated decline, pushing up Chinese stocks.  

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended up by 0.66%, 0.16%, and 0.44%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished higher by 0.18% and 0.32%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

