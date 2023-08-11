Stock Market News Today, 8/11/23 – Futures Up on Cooling Inflation Figures

U.S. Futures are inching higher in the wee hours of Friday morning following the positive momentum from the cooling inflation print. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.11%, 0.04%, and 0.05%, respectively, at 2:00 a.m., EST, August 11.

July’s CPI rose 0.2% from the prior month, while inflation grew 3.2% on an annualized basis, lower than the 3.3% rise expected. Following the July inflation print, markets are expecting the Fed to keep rates unchanged at the September FOMC meeting. Traders will watch what the Producer Price Index (PPI) print tells us about wholesale prices. The PPI is due at 8:30 a.m., EST, today. Further, the preliminary reading on August’s consumer sentiment data is scheduled for later today.

The Nasdaq Composite and the SPX are set to finish the trading week on a negative footing. Meanwhile, the Dow could end with a marginal gain. Notably, the WTI crude oil price is inching lower today, hovering over $82.70 per barrel as of the last check. Also, gold prices remain under pressure as bond yields continue to gain momentum and the U.S. Dollar maintains strength. There are no notable earnings scheduled for today.

Elsewhere, European indices ended higher on Thursday following the good news of cooling inflation in the U.S.

Most Asia-Pacific Markets Traded Lower on Friday

A majority of Asia-Pacific indices are trading lower on Friday. Japanese markets remained closed for trading on August 11 on account of the Mountain Day holiday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices are trading lower by 0.70%, 1.38%, and 1.63%, respectively, as of the last check.

