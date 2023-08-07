tiprankstipranks
Stock Market News Today, 8/07/23 – Stocks Tick Higher Along with Gasoline Prices
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 8/07/23 – Stocks Tick Higher Along with Gasoline Prices

Story Highlights

U.S. Futures are trading higher on Monday morning following the closing a dull trading week ending August 4. This week traders will shift focus to the inflation print and the last leg of the earnings season.

Stocks are in the green so far in today’s trading session, while WTI crude oil is down as it hovers above $81 per barrel. Nevertheless, its recent uptrend has led to prices at the pump gaining upward momentum across the country.

Indeed, the national average for regular gas was last $3.829 per gallon, up from last week’s reading of $3.757. The highest prices can be found in California, where prices are substantially higher than the national average, at $5.07 per gallon. On the other hand, Mississippi is the state with the lowest gas prices, at $3.325 per gallon.

Last updated: 9:30AM EST

Stocks opened higher at the beginning of the week with the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) up by 0.34%, 0.55%, and 0.74%, respectively, at 9:30 a.m., EST, August 7.

First published: 4:16AM EST

U.S. Futures are inching higher on Monday morning as investors turn their focus to more corporate earnings and the all-important inflation prints slated for release this week. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.65%, 0.48%, and 0.37%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, August 7.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is due for release on Thursday, August 10. Further, the Producer Price Index (PPI) data is scheduled for release on August 11. The Fed closely monitors the CPI and PPI to understand the inflationary environment in the nation and also to draw steps for its future monetary policy.

Meanwhile, the three major averages ended the last week on a negative footing. The Nasdaq Composite and the SPX saw their worst week since March 2023. The second-quarter earnings season is racing towards its final leg. As per FactSet, 84% of SPX companies have reported earnings so far, with 79% having outpaced earnings expectations. This week, only 34 SPX companies are scheduled to report earnings. Of these, noteworthy companies reporting today include KKR (KKR), Tyson Foods (TSN), Palantir (PLTR), Lucid (LCID), Beyond Meat (BYND), Paramount Global (PARA), and BioNTech (BNTX).

On Saturday, August 5, Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) posted its Q2FY23 results. The multinational conglomerate surpassed analysts’ expectations, propelled by robust performances from its group companies.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading mixed on Monday following a slew of corporate earnings releases from the eurozone nation.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mixed on Monday

Asia-Pacific indices finished mixed on Monday. Mainland China anticipates its trade balance on August 8 and the inflation print on August 9.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended marginally higher by 0.03%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices finished lower by 0.59% and 0.83%, respectively.

On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended up by 0.19% and 0.41%, respectively.  

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

More News & Analysis on NDX

Most Anticipated Earnings This Week: August 7 – August 11, 2023
Market NewsMost Anticipated Earnings This Week: August 7 – August 11, 2023
1d ago
NDX
SPX
Markets This Week, 8/07-8/11, 2023: CPI Data and Earnings in Focus
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 8/04/23 – Stocks Finish Week on a Sour Note
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

