Stock Market News Today, 8/04/23 – Futures Up with Job Data in Focus

U.S. Futures are inching higher in the wee hours of Friday morning. Traders hope for supportive data from the Jobs report for July, due for release this morning. Experts expect nonfarm payrolls to grow by 200,000 in July, with the unemployment rate pegged at 3.6%. Also, average hourly wages are expected to rise by a modest 0.3% in July and 4.2% for the next twelve months. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.58%, 0.42%, and 0.24%, respectively, at 2:00 a.m., EST, August 4.

The three major averages are on track to finish the trading week on a negative note. The steady increase in bond yields following Fitch Ratings’ downgrade is pressuring American stocks. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield increased to 4.18% on August 3, increasing by 10 basis points.

The second quarter earnings season has been full of surprises, with roughly 80% of companies outperforming expectations, as per FactSet. Amazon.com (AMZN) shares jumped 9% in extended trading yesterday after beating Q2 expectations topped with a solid outlook. On the contrary, Apple’s (AAPL) stock fell 2% after the iPhone maker exceeded Q2 earnings but reported a decline in revenue growth compared to the prior-year quarter. Notably, the company closed the period with over a billion subscriptions.

Meanwhile, shares of both Airbnb (ABNB) and Block (SQ) slipped in after-hours trading despite posting earnings wins. On the other hand, DraftKings stock (DKNG) jumped 12% after the company posted solid beat-and-raise results.

Elsewhere, most European indices finished Thursday in the red zone. The Bank of England (BOE) raised interest rates by 25 basis points, as expected.

Asia-Pacific Markets Trading Mixed on Friday

Asia-Pacific indices are trading mixed on Friday following pressure from U.S. counterparts.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices are trading higher by 1.30%, 0.72%, and 1.15%, respectively, as of the last check.

On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei is trading near the flatline while the Topix index is trading up by 0.15% at the time of writing.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure