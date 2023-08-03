Stock Market News Today, 8/03/23 – Futures Down on Fitch Downgrade, Apple & Amazon Earnings in Focus

U.S. Futures are trending in the red this morning, reeling from Fitch’s credit rating downgrade-induced sell-off. While Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and several other experts are dismissing the downgrade as flawed, markets worldwide are reacting harshly to the news. All three major averages closed in the negative zone yesterday. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down by 0.64%, 0.41%, and 0.29%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, August 3.

Meanwhile, traders keenly await financial results from tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Amazon.com (AMZN) today, after the bell. Also reporting today are Airbnb (ABNB), Moderna (MRNA), Square (SQ), Kellogg’s (K), Coinbase Global (COIN), and DraftKings (DKNG).

Yesterday, shares of chip maker Qualcomm (QCOM) dipped in after-hours trading after it missed Q3FY23 sales expectations and gave a subdued outlook. On the other hand, DoorDash stock (DASH) gained in extended trading after reporting better-than-expected Q2 revenue. The food delivery company locked in its highest order frequency to date during the second quarter.

Economic reports in focus today include weekly initial jobless claims, July’s ISM Services PMI data, and durable goods orders.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading in the red on Thursday morning, following their U.S. counterparts. The Bank of England is set to disclose its monetary policy decision later today, with a 25-basis-point interest rate hike expected.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mostly in Red

A majority of Asia-Pacific indices finished in the negative zone on Thursday, following the news of the U.S. credit rating downgrade.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended down by 0.41%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices bucked the trend and ended higher by 0.58% and 0.53%, respectively. As per the Caixin survey, China’s service sector activity in July expanded robustly as compared to June, pushing the mainland indices higher.

On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended lower by 1.68% and 1.45%, respectively.

