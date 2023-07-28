tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 7/28/23 – Futures Head Higher Ahead of PCE Data

Story Highlights

U.S. Futures are rising higher on Friday morning as traders eagerly await the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index due later today. The Dow snapped its 13-day winning streak with a 0.7% fall on July 27. Further, following the Fed’s interest rate hike, the ECB raised the interest rate by 25 basis points while the Bank of Japan maintained its rate at -0.1%.

U.S. Futures are trending higher on Friday morning as traders await data on Fed’s favorite inflation gauge. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index is due later today. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.70%, 0.42%, and 0.29%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, July 28. The Dow snapped its 13-day winning streak with a 0.7% fall on July 27, while the SPX and the Nasdaq Composite finished 0.6% lower. The three major averages are set to finish the week almost close to the flatline.  

Experts expect June PCE to increase 0.2% month-over-month and 4.2% on an annualized basis. Following the 25 basis point rate hike on July 26, the Fed has stated that any future rate hike decision will be data-driven. Should the PCE come in hotter than expected, it could possibly push the Fed for another hike soon.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by 25 bps in the eurozone on July 27 and hinted at the possibility of a pause in September. On the other hand, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) held policy rates steady at -0.1%, as expected, today.

Returning to earnings from corporate America, energy companies ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), pharma company AstraZeneca (AZN), as well as consumer goods giants Procter & Gamble (PG) and Colgate Palmolive (CG) will report their quarterly earnings today.

The earnings season has managed to keep investor sentiment high so far. Strong financial performance from companies across sectors despite the tough macro background is helping traders keep the market momentum going. Yesterday, shares of chip maker Intel (INTC) jumped in after-hours trading after reporting a solid quarterly beat. Similarly, shares of TV streaming platform, Roku (ROKU) surged in extended trading after beating Q2 expectations on both top and bottom lines.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading mixed this morning, amid the ongoing earnings season. Also, traders are giving mixed reactions to the ECB’s rate hike decision and the possibility of a pause, come September.  

Asia-Pacific Markets Close Mixed on Friday

Asia-Pacific indices finished mixed on Friday. The BOJ’s monetary policy decision and the announcement of conducting “yield curve control” dragged down major Japanese indices.

Following the news, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.40% after plunging nearly 2.5% in intraday trading. Also, the Topix index finished down by 0.20% after falling 1.7% in intraday trading.

On the other hand, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices finished higher by 1.36%, 1.84%, and 1.62%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

