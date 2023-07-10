Stock Market News Today, 7/10/23 – Futures Low in Anticipation of Inflation and Earnings Print

U.S. Futures are down on Monday morning, as traders eagerly await the consumer price index (CPI) data and the beginning of the second quarter earnings season this week. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.44%, 0.35%, and 0.25%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, July 10.

The three major averages finished the last trading week on a negative footing, owing to the stronger-than-expected ADP employment report. Nevertheless, the U.S. labor market created fewer-than-expected new jobs in June, and the unemployment rate slid to 3.6% from 3.7% in May. Notably, the key inflation report is due on Wednesday, with experts projecting a 3.1% increase in the CPI reading for the twelve months ending June 30, lower than the 4% annual rise in May. Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI) report is due the next day, July 13. Even though inflation has shown signs of cooling, it’s far from the Fed’s targeted 2% rate. The strong labor market suggests that the Fed could raise interest rates at this month’s FOMC meeting.

Turning to the earnings season, the major banks will kick off earnings on Friday, July 14. These include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), BlackRock (BLK), Citigroup (C), State Street (STT), and Wells Fargo (WFC). Similarly, non-financial companies, including PepsiCo (PEP), Delta Airlines (DAL), and Conagra Brands (CAG) will report on July 13. Wall Street is expecting muted earnings reports for the June quarter as the full effects of March’s banking crisis will be reflected in Q2. Plus, the recent AI buzz has lifted the companies’ stock prices and investor expectations in the tech sector, which may not reflect fully in the financial performances for the quarter.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading in the green this morning, reacting to China’s lower-than-expected PPI reading today. Global markets also await the U.S. CPI and PPI prints this week.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mixed on Monday

Asia-Pacific indices ended mixed on Monday, influenced by China’s cooling inflation data, which adds to the possibility of a disinflationary environment. The mainland’s CPI data remained flat for the twelve months ending June, compared to last year. Plus, the PPI data fell rapidly by 5.4% on an annual basis, higher than the expected 5% decline. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen concluded her four-day trip to Beijing on a positive note calling it “direct, substantive, and productive.”

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes ended higher by 0.62%, 0.22%, and 0.50%, respectively.

On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished down by 0.61% and 0.51%, respectively.

