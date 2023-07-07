tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 7/07/23 – Futures Fall Following Robust Jobs Data

U.S. Futures are trending lower in the wee hours of Friday morning, following the robust ADP nonfarm employment report on Thursday. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.12%, 0.10%, and 0.04%, respectively, at 2:00 a.m., EST, July 7. On the other hand, WTI crude oil continues to trend higher today following the latest oil output cuts and is trading above $72 as of the last check.

Traders await the June Payrolls data due today to gauge how the strength in the labor market could push the Fed to increase rates more aggressively in the future. The expectation for June is that payrolls increased another 240,000 and that the unemployment rate comes in lower at 3.6%. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is on a four-day trip to China where she will discuss the ongoing trade war between the two nations and measures for skirting the issues.

Remarkably, major indexes closed Thursday in the red zone following the ADP jobs report that showed private companies added a whopping 497,000 jobs in June as against expectations of 220,000 jobs. The three averages are set to finish the week on a negative footing, snapping the multi-week gains witnessed in June.

Further, shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) lost over 7% in after-hours trading yesterday after the company posted upbeat earnings for Q2FY23 but lowered expectations for Fiscal 2023. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) newly launched “text-based conversation app” Threads is making waves in the social media circle with 30 million users already signing up for the app since its launch.

Elsewhere, European indices closed in the red on Thursday, following the major sell-off in the U.S. markets triggered by the news of stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

Asia-Pacific Markets Trend Lower on Friday

Most Asia-Pacific indices are trading lower on Friday, following a similar sentiment as the U.S. counterparts. Traders are cautious of higher interest rate hikes in the U.S. coming soon.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes are trading lower by 0.64%, 0.08%, and 0.47%, respectively, as of the last check.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices are trading down by 0.83% and 0.65%, respectively, as of the last check.

