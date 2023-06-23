Stock Market News Today, 6/23/23 – Futures Fall on Global Monetary Policy Decisions

U.S. Futures are down in the wee hours of Friday morning, as monetary tightening policies across the globe make headlines. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.53%, 0.46%, and 0.40%, respectively, at 1:45 a.m., EST, June 23.

Yesterday, the Bank of England (BOE) raised interest rates by an unexpected 50 basis points to curb the stubborn inflation in the nation and also hinted at the possibility of future rate hikes. At the same time, Turkey’s central bank doubled the interest rate to 15%, as inflation continues soaring to unprecedented heights.

In the U.S., Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony in the Senate Banking Committee shed light on some of the newer banking regulations (beginning in 2024) that would affect the larger bank’s capital requirement norms. Meanwhile, speeches from other Fed officials highlighted the differing views of the FOMC members on the future rate hike decision. Even so, inflation remains far from the targeted 2% rate and investors must brace themselves for a couple of more rate hikes.

Turning towards the market, the three major indices are on track to end this week on a negative footing, after witnessing a solid multi-week winning streak. However, the tech sector remained in focus, with iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) hitting a new all-time high. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) rose nearly 2% in midday trade while Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) gained 4.3% yesterday.

Elsewhere, European indices closed Thursday’s trading in the red following the BOE’s unexpectedly steep interest rate hike, bringing rates to 5%.

Asia-Pacific Markets Trending Lower on Friday

Asia-Pacific indices are trending in the red this morning after Japan and Singapore released their inflation figures. Japan’s core inflation print for May came in at 3.2% annually, marginally higher than the expected 3.1% figure. Following the news, Nikkei and Topix indices are trading down by 1.52% and 1.41%, respectively, as of the last check.

At the same time, Mainland Chinese markets remain closed for trading today while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is trading lower by 1.81% as of the last check.

