Stock Market News Today, 6/16/23 – Futures Rise After Bullish Trading Day

U.S. Futures have turned positive after starting the day in the red zone this morning, following a solid trading day on June 15. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.16%, 0.08%, and 0.03%, respectively, at 4:45 a.m., EST, June 16. Considering the past four days’ performance, the three major indexes are on track to finish the week on a positive footing.

Meanwhile, economic data points continue to paint a confusing picture. On one hand, retail sales data came in stronger than expected, while on the other, weekly initial jobless claims showed an inclining trend. Traders will be glued to their screens to see the preliminary data of Michigan Consumer Sentiment due this morning to gauge consumer behavior.

Elsewhere, shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) gained in after-hours trading yesterday, after posting solid Q2 results and upbeat guidance. Similarly, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock surged over 40% in extended trading after the company said it would start its first commercial space flight by this month’s end.

Further, European indices are trading in the green today, following the European Central Bank’s (ECB) expected rate hike of 25 basis points. Christine Lagarde, ECB President, also signaled more rate hikes in the future as inflation remains stubbornly sticky.

Asia-Pacific Markets Finish Higher on Friday

Asia-Pacific indices finished higher today, as the Bank of Japan left its key interest rate unchanged at -0.1%, and as investors digested the U.S. Fed’s monetary policy outlook. Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended the day up by 0.66% and 0.28%, respectively.

At the same time, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices finished the trading day up by 1.07%, 0.63%, and 1.11%, respectively.

