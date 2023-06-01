Stock Market News Today, 6/01/23 – Stock Futures Trend Higher After House Clears Debt Ceiling Bill

U.S. stock futures are trending higher on Thursday morning, as the U.S. House of Representatives finally passed the bill to raise the debt ceiling to avoid a default. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up 0.05%, 0.21%, and 0.08%, respectively, at 4.59 a.m., EST, June 1.

The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote later this week before it reaches President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Once the bill is approved, traders will likely shift their focus to the Federal Reserve’s June 13-14 policy meeting.

Stock indices closed lower on Wednesday due to concerns over the federal debt ceiling and unexpectedly strong labor market data that reignited concerns about continued rate hikes by the Fed.

In contrast to some Fed officials like Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, who are suggesting a rate-hike pause, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Loretta Mester thinks that there is no “compelling” reason to halt rate hikes if economic data indicates that more needs to be done to bring inflation under control.

Stocks in focus on Thursday include software company Salesforce (CRM) and cybersecurity companies CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Okta (OKTA), which reported their first-quarter results in Wednesday’s after-hours. Okta failed to impress investors despite upbeat earnings. Meanwhile, upscale department store chain Nordstrom pleased the market with a surprise fiscal first-quarter profit. Chip giant Broadcom (AVGO) is scheduled to announce its fiscal second-quarter results after the market closes on Thursday.

Coming to Thursday’s key economic releases, investors will pay attention to the weekly jobless claims report, ADP Employment Change report, and the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading.

European indices are trading higher this morning in reaction to the favorable developments on the U.S. debt ceiling front.

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed on Thursday

Asia-Pacific indices were mixed after the U.S. House passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act. Also, concerns about the post-pandemic recovery in China continue to influence investor sentiment.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.10% on Thursday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index was essentially flat, while the Shenzhen Component Index ended the day with a gain of 0.39%.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices rose 0.84% and 0.88%, respectively.

