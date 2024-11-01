tiprankstipranks
Stock Market News Today, 11/1/24 – Futures Higher Ahead of Key Jobs Report
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 11/1/24 – Futures Higher Ahead of Key Jobs Report

Story Highlights

U.S. futures traded higher on Friday as investors awaited October’s Nonfarm Payrolls report for clues about interest rate trajectory.

U.S. stock futures rose on Friday as investors looked ahead to a key jobs report due today. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up 0.41%, 0.27%, and 0.15%, respectively, at 4:38 a.m. EST, November 1.

In after-hours trading, Amazon surged 6% after reporting stronger-than-expected Q3 results, driven by growth in its cloud and advertising businesses. Intel also rallied 7% on solid Q3 revenue and a positive outlook. However, Apple (AAPL) declined nearly 2% due to a cautious outlook for the holiday season and challenges in the Chinese market.

On Thursday, all three major indices closed in the negative territory. The Dow Jones fell 0.9%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.86% and 2.76%, respectively. The decline came after results from Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META) failed to impress investors and resulted in a sell-off in tech stocks.

Investors are looking forward to the highly anticipated October Nonfarm Payrolls report, scheduled for release today. Economists anticipate a modest increase of 100,000 jobs in October, which reflects a slowdown from the previous few months. The unemployment rate is expected to remain stable at 4.1%.

Beyond the economic reports, investors will be awaiting the earnings from oil giants Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield is up at the time of writing, floating near 4.291%. At the same time, WTI crude oil futures trended higher, hovering near $71.14 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European markets opened higher today as investors looked forward to a key U.S. jobs report to gain insight into the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next interest rate move.

Asia-Pacific Markets Traded Lower on Friday

Most of the Asia-Pacific indices traded lower today, mirroring Wall Street’s tech sell-off. Also, investors remain cautious ahead of the U.S. Presidential election, scheduled for next week.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.93%. However, China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices declined 0.24% and 1.28%, respectively. Further, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished lower by 2.63% and 1.9%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

