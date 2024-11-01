U.S. stock futures rose on Friday as investors looked ahead to a key jobs report due today. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up 0.41%, 0.27%, and 0.15%, respectively, at 4:38 a.m. EST, November 1.

In after-hours trading, Amazon surged 6% after reporting stronger-than-expected Q3 results, driven by growth in its cloud and advertising businesses. Intel also rallied 7% on solid Q3 revenue and a positive outlook. However, Apple (AAPL) declined nearly 2% due to a cautious outlook for the holiday season and challenges in the Chinese market.

On Thursday, all three major indices closed in the negative territory. The Dow Jones fell 0.9%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.86% and 2.76%, respectively. The decline came after results from Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META) failed to impress investors and resulted in a sell-off in tech stocks.

Investors are looking forward to the highly anticipated October Nonfarm Payrolls report, scheduled for release today. Economists anticipate a modest increase of 100,000 jobs in October, which reflects a slowdown from the previous few months. The unemployment rate is expected to remain stable at 4.1%.

Beyond the economic reports, investors will be awaiting the earnings from oil giants Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield is up at the time of writing, floating near 4.291%. At the same time, WTI crude oil futures trended higher, hovering near $71.14 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European markets opened higher today as investors looked forward to a key U.S. jobs report to gain insight into the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next interest rate move.

Asia-Pacific Markets Traded Lower on Friday

Most of the Asia-Pacific indices traded lower today, mirroring Wall Street’s tech sell-off. Also, investors remain cautious ahead of the U.S. Presidential election, scheduled for next week.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.93%. However, China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices declined 0.24% and 1.28%, respectively. Further, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished lower by 2.63% and 1.9%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure