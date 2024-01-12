Stock Market News Today, 1/12/24 – Futures Inch Lower, Traders Seek More Inflation Data

U.S. Futures trended lower on Friday as investors looked ahead to this week’s second key inflation report, due today. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down by 0.28%, 0.26%, and 0.17%, respectively, at 3:13 a.m. EST, January 12.

Among the key economic releases lined up for today is the Producer Price Index (PPI) for December. The report measures the costs of producing consumer goods and is seen as a good pre-indicator of inflationary pressures. Experts currently expect PPI to have increased by 0.1% month-over-month in December. Furthermore, a preliminary reading of January’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is scheduled for release today.

Moving to important earnings today, four major banks, namely Citigroup (C), JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC), will kick off the earning season for banks. Also, airline company Delta Air Lines (DAL) and health insurance provider UnitedHealth (UNH) are expected to report their results today.

Meanwhile, oil prices were trending higher at the time of writing as the transport of fuel and goods through the Red Sea continued to be disrupted. The WTI crude oil futures were up, hovering near $73.63 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European markets opened higher on Friday, as investors digested encouraging U.K. economic data and remained focused on the upcoming U.S. inflation report.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mixed on Friday

Asia-Pacific indices ended today’s session on a mixed note. Investor sentiments were hurt by a year-over-year decline in China’s annual exports and a fall in consumer prices for the third straight month, which reflects weak domestic demand.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices closed lower by 0.35%, 0.16%, and 0.64%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended up by 1.5% and 0.46%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure