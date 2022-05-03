tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Stock Futures in Green Ahead of Key Economic Data and Fed Meeting

U.S. stock futures moved up early Tuesday morning as investors look forward to a new month with fresh hope following a positive first business day.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) grew 0.37%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 0.39% higher, as of 4:23 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures rose 0.31%.

At the end of the regular trading session on Monday, the Dow had gained 0.26%, the S&P 500 was up 0.57%, and the Nasdaq 100 had moved 1.72% higher. The movements came after a wild session of ups and downs, as investors were still jittery after exiting a hard month in April, which was also the worst month for the Nasdaq Composite in 14 years.

On the other hand, the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yield hit 3.01% during the session, the highest since December 2018.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce its second strategic interest rate hike of the year to contain inflation. The interest rate is largely expected to be raised by 50 basis points.

Meanwhile, a few more major earnings that are still left to be reported, are scheduled to announce their earnings results this week. Pfizer (PFE), Airbnb (ABNB), Starbucks (SBUX), AMD (AMD), and Lyft (LYFT) are among the companies that are scheduled to report earnings before the markets open on Tuesday.

Market participants are also awaiting the Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) data, as well as data on April’s auto sales, on Tuesday. These metrics will give a clearer picture of the labor market and the automotive sector from the tumultuous month of April.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.