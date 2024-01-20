State Street Unveils Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results

State Street (STT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

State Street Corporation released a slide presentation on January 19, 2024, that showcases the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2023, coinciding with an investor conference call on the same day. The presentation, which provides an overview of the company’s operations and pertinent information up to December 31, 2023, is included as part of the provided materials.

