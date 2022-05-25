Starbucks Sells Evolution Fresh to Bolthouse; Exits Russia

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
SBUX
All News
Market News

Starbucks Sells Evolution Fresh to Bolthouse; Exits Russia

Story Highlights

Starbucks is divesting its juice brand in a bid to channel energy into its stores and the people running them. It is also exiting Russia in the current environment.

In this article:
In this article:
SBUX

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has agreed to sell the Evolution Fresh brand and business to Bolthouse Farms. Employees in the juice unit will also transition to Bolthouse. The move enables Starbucks to concentrate on its core operations.

Management Weighs In

Jeff Dunn, the Chairman and CEO of Bolthouse, commented, “Evolution Fresh is a natural extension of the Bolthouse portfolio and we look forward to welcoming the team…By bringing Evolution Fresh into our portfolio, we will extend our spirit of ingenuity and innovation, sharing resources and passion for high-quality, nutrient-dense juices to pioneer solutions for today’s food system.”

Hans Melotte, Executive Vice President Global Channel Development of Starbucks, said, ”We feel there is a great runway and opportunity to take Evolution Fresh to the next level, and Bolthouse Farms’ considerable experience and success in the premium beverage category will allow the brand to continue growing.”

While the deal amount remains undisclosed, the transaction is expected to close later in 2022. Evolution Fresh further expands Bolthouse’s portfolio of brands, which includes names such as Chosen Foods, MaryRuth Organics, and Gerry’s Organics.

For Starbucks, the move allows CEO Howard Schultz to focus on the company’s core business, its stores, and the people running them.  

Exiting Russia

On Monday, Starbucks said it is shutting down its 130 Russian stores but will continue to pay its employees in Russia for about six months. In the wake of the Ukraine –Russia conflict, a number of major names, including McDonald’s, have closed their Russia operations.

Retail Investors Stick with Starbucks

At the time of writing, TipRanks database indicates that investor sentiment remains very positive about Starbucks. Of the best performing portfolios on Tipranks, the number of portfolios holding the stock has increased by 5.3% in the last 30 days.

Closing Note

Starbucks shares are down 37.7% so far in 2022. A multitude of factors have been weighing on the stock for a while now. As Howard Schultz steers the company through challenging times, the sale of the juice unit helps Starbucks remain focused on its key areas. Furthermore, company initiatives coupled with Schultz’s buying back Starbucks shares seem to have buoyed investor sentiment.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
ZIM Ships Encouraging Outlook on Record Quarterly Results 
WalkMe Posts Strong Quarterly Revenues; Website Visits Hinted at it 
Snap Nosedives on Weak Outlook Amid Uncertain Economy

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Are Top Insiders Selling DASH Stock?
DASH
Glencore to Cough Up Over $1.2B for a Clean Record
GLNCY
Why Did Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Dive 28.6%?
ANF
Bank Leumi Posts Robust Q1; Delivers 15.6% ROE
BLMIF
Dole Sinks 11% on Mixed Q1 Performance
DOLE
Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Wednesday, May 25
NDX
SPX
Bezeq’s Q1 Earnings Decline but Revenues Shine
Will New Revival Plans Drive Lyft Higher?
LYFT
Voyager Digital Announces Equity Raise Despite Low Share Price; What’s Next?
In this article:
SBUX

Latest News Feed

Why Are Top Insiders Selling DASH Stock?
DASH
Glencore to Cough Up Over $1.2B for a Clean Record
GLNCY
Why Did Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Dive 28.6%?
ANF
Bank Leumi Posts Robust Q1; Delivers 15.6% ROE
BLMIF
Dole Sinks 11% on Mixed Q1 Performance
DOLE
Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Wednesday, May 25
NDX
SPX
Bezeq’s Q1 Earnings Decline but Revenues Shine
Will New Revival Plans Drive Lyft Higher?
LYFT
Voyager Digital Announces Equity Raise Despite Low Share Price; What’s Next?