Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Is Confident of Serving Hot Earnings; Investors Gone Cold

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Is Confident of Serving Hot Earnings; Investors Gone Cold

Story Highlights

Starbucks delivered better-than-expected Q3 earnings. Investors have gone cold on SBUX stock, which has underperformed the broader market so far this year.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings, led by higher margins. Further, management remains confident about delivering solid earnings ahead (double-digit growth), reflecting increased sales and continued margin expansion. Conversely, investors have gone cold on SBUX stock, which is down about 1.3% in the pre-market session on Wednesday.  

Further, Starbucks stock has not participated in this year’s recovery rally. It is up about 3% on a year-to-date basis, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index (SPX), which is up approximately 19% during the same period. This shows that investors have turned their backs on SBUX stock.

But before we delve deeper, let’s look at Starbucks’ Q3 performance. 

Starbucks Exceeds Analysts’ Q3 Earnings Projection

Starbucks delivered better-than-expected Q3 earnings. Its adjusted EPS of $1 increased 19% year-over-year and exceeded the Street’s projection of $0.95 a share

Sales leverage, beverage innovation, and pricing and productivity improvement led to a 15.9% growth in its adjusted operating income. At the same time, its operating margin expanded by 50 basis points. 

Starbucks’ EPS came ahead of the Street’s estimates. On the other hand, its top line fell short of expectations. The company’s consolidated net revenues increased 12% year-over-year to a record $9.17 billion, missing analysts’ consensus estimate of $9.29 billion.

Nonetheless, the company’s global comparable store sales were up 10%, reflecting a 24% jump in the international markets and a 7% increase in North America. 

Growth Guidance Maintained

The company’s management reiterated the full-year revenue growth outlook. Starbucks sees a 10% to 12% jump in its top line in Fiscal 2023, with global comparable sales growth near the high end of its 7% to 9% guidance range. 

Moreover, the company expects to deliver solid margin expansion this year and projects EPS growth of 16% to 17%. Also, Starbucks’ management sees progressive margin expansion in the future, led by favorable mix and beverage and product innovation, which unlock productivity gains and offer sales leverage. This implies that the company could continue to grow its earnings at a decent pace (targeting 15-20% annual EPS growth through 2025).

At the same time, the company’s productivity initiatives are creating efficiency in the supply chain and procurement processes, which augurs well for margin expansion and earnings growth in the coming years.

Although the company’s efforts to drive earnings are positive, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Chris O`Cull sees lower sales growth ahead and lowered his EPS projection following the Q3 earnings announcement. The analyst reiterated a Hold rating on SBUX stock on August 1. 

Is Starbucks Stock a Buy or a Sell?

Starbucks is poised to benefit from beverage innovation, new store growth, customization, and food attachment. In addition, momentum in the delivery business, productivity gains, and investments in digital sales bode well for future sales and earnings growth. 

Nevertheless, macro challenges, uncertainty in China, and overlapping pricing initiatives could hurt its revenue growth rate and, in turn, the company’s earnings. 

Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about SBUX stock. It has received 11 Buy and 10 Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $117.33 implies 15.87% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SPX

Stock Market News Today, 8/02/23 – Stock Futures Tumble as Fitch Downgrades the U.S. Credit Rating
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/02/23 – Stock Futures Tumble as Fitch Downgrades the U.S. Credit Rating
2h ago
NDX
SPX
AMZN Earnings: Will Solid Q2 Results Push the Stock Higher?
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 8/01/23 – Stocks Finish Mixed as Economic Data Miss Expectations
NDX
SPX
More SPX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SPX

Stock Market News Today, 8/02/23 – Stock Futures Tumble as Fitch Downgrades the U.S. Credit Rating
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/02/23 – Stock Futures Tumble as Fitch Downgrades the U.S. Credit Rating
2h ago
NDX
SPX
AMZN Earnings: Will Solid Q2 Results Push the Stock Higher?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMZN Earnings: Will Solid Q2 Results Push the Stock Higher?
5h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 8/01/23 – Stocks Finish Mixed as Economic Data Miss Expectations
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/01/23 – Stocks Finish Mixed as Economic Data Miss Expectations
14h ago
NDX
SPX
More SPX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >