SSYS Stock Surges as Nano Dimension Hikes Tender Offer

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

SSYS Stock Surges as Nano Dimension Hikes Tender Offer

Someone wants to get their hands on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS), and they want it bad. So bad, in fact, that they’re willing to pay a hefty premium to lay hands on it, and they even hiked the tender offer already made for Stratasys. The latest hike in the offer was sufficient to send the 3D printing stock’s share price into the stratosphere in Monday afternoon’s trading. As it turns out, it’s Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) that’s got such a hefty interest in Stratasys.

Nano Dimension already made one offer for Stratasys and was willing to drop $20.05 per share for Stratasys stock only recently. That offer wasn’t good enough for Stratasys, so Nano Dimension went back to the drawing board and its checkbook. Now, Nano Dimension is willing to drop $24 per share. With Stratasys shares selling for $18.87 during Monday afternoon’s trading, that’s enough to show the kind of premium that Nano Dimension is willing to put in. Nano Dimension’s newest offer expires on July 24.

The interesting part, though, is that Nano Dimension isn’t the only one who wants in on the Stratasys project. Stratasys also got unsolicited merger offers from 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), which was willing to put up $1.2 billion as of June 1. After Stratasys rejected that offer, 3D Systems hiked it to $1.32 billion. That’s quite a bit of cash and stock being thrown around in both directions and with good reason. A Star Tribune report noted that the 3D printer market could have a compound annual growth rate of between 21% and 23% over just the next five years.

A look at the past five trading days for SSYS stock highlights the level of impact today’s news had on it. Indeed, shares jumped over 8% at the time of writing. As a result, investors are now up 10.07% during this timeframe.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DDD

3D Systems files automatic mixed securities shelf
The Fly3D Systems files automatic mixed securities shelf
3d ago
DDD
3D Systems Reaffirms Commitment to Combination with Stratasys
DDD
3D Systems reaffirms commitment to Stratasys combination
DM
DDD
More DDD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DDD

3D Systems files automatic mixed securities shelf
The Fly3D Systems files automatic mixed securities shelf
3d ago
DDD
3D Systems Reaffirms Commitment to Combination with Stratasys
Press Releases3D Systems Reaffirms Commitment to Combination with Stratasys
10d ago
DDD
3D Systems reaffirms commitment to Stratasys combination
The Fly3D Systems reaffirms commitment to Stratasys combination
10d ago
DM
DDD
More DDD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >