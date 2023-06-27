SSYS Gains after Separate Offers from DDD and NNDM

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

SSYS Gains after Separate Offers from DDD and NNDM

The race to acquire polymer 3D printing solutions company, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) took a new turn on Tuesday after the company confirmed that it had received a revised unsolicited non-binding proposal from 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) to acquire Stratasys for $7.50 in cash and 1.3223 newly issued shares of 3D Systems common shares per ordinary stock of Stratasys.

Stratasys stated in its press release that the company’s Board of Directors will “carefully review the revised 3D Systems proposal in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors and in accordance with its duties under applicable law, and its obligations under Stratasys’ merger agreement with Desktop Metal.” Last month, Stratasys announced $1.8 billion acquisition of Desktop Metal (DM).

In response to the bid by DDD for Stratasys, Nano Dimension (NNDM), a supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) upped its bid for Stratasys to $20.05 per share in cash from its prior bid of $18 per share, extended the offer period to July 24, 2023 and changed the percentage of Stratasys shares being sought in the offer to be in the range of 31.9% to 36.9% from the prior range of 38.8% to 40.8%.

NNDM stated in its press release that the revised offer price represents a 54.4% premium “to the unaffected 60-day VWAP [Volume Weighted Average Price] as of March 3rd, 2023″ and that this “special tender offer remains the only alternative available to Stratasys shareholders that provides certain, near-term cash at a compelling premium and provides the quickest path for Stratasys shareholders to realize premium value.”

SSYS had rejected NNDM’s earlier partial tender offer of $18 per share in cash.

Analysts remain bullish about SSYS stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and one Hold.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DM

Stratasys, DM merger provides greater opportunity long-term, says Credit Suisse
The FlyStratasys, DM merger provides greater opportunity long-term, says Credit Suisse
7d ago
DM
DDD
Stratasys: 3D Systems proposal not superior to agreement with Desktop Metal
DM
DDD
Nano Dimension chairman issues video message to Stratasys shareholders
DM
DDD
More DM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DM

Stratasys, DM merger provides greater opportunity long-term, says Credit Suisse
The FlyStratasys, DM merger provides greater opportunity long-term, says Credit Suisse
7d ago
DM
DDD
Stratasys: 3D Systems proposal not superior to agreement with Desktop Metal
The FlyStratasys: 3D Systems proposal not superior to agreement with Desktop Metal
7d ago
DM
DDD
Nano Dimension chairman issues video message to Stratasys shareholders
The FlyNano Dimension chairman issues video message to Stratasys shareholders
12d ago
DM
DDD
More DM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >