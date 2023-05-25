Here’s Why Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Spiked

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s Why Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Spiked

Story Highlights

Desktop Metal stock jumped over 21% in the after-hours. Stratasys could acquire Desktop Metal in an all-stock deal.

Shares of 3D printing system provider Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) jumped over 21% in the after-hours trade. The sudden spike in its share price followed the news that Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS), a manufacturer of 3D printers and software, has shown interest in acquiring DM. 

According to a Bloomberg report, Stratasys may acquire Desktop Metal in an all-stock deal. The acquisition could result in the creation of a leading 3D printer company with a combined value of about $1.8 billion. Based on the closing price on May 24, DM stock has a market cap of $601 million. Meanwhile, SYSS stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion.  

The report highlighted that a deal could be announced as soon as this week. Meanwhile, Stratasys’ shareholders are likely to own the majority stake in the combined company. 

Desktop Metal stock has gained nearly 29% year-to-date as the company focuses on turning profitable.

During the Q1 conference call, DM’s CEO, Ric Fulop, said that the company had taken additional cost reduction measures, which will significantly improve fixed cost absorption in the coming quarters and boost margins. 

The company managed to reduce its adjusted EBITDA losses in Q1 with its cost-reduction initiatives. Further, the company’s management remains upbeat and expects to see a continued positive trend in adjusted EBITDA. 

Overall, the improvement in sales and a significant reduction in expenses could lead to sequential improvements in adjusted EBITDA as the year progresses. 

Whether Stratasys could acquire Desktop Metal remains a wait-and-see story. Meanwhile, let’s look at the analysts’ recommendations for DM stock.

What’s the Prediction for DM Stock?

While the company is taking initiatives to reach profitability, recessionary pressure on its top line keeps analysts sidelined. 

DM stock has received one Buy and three Hold recommendations for a Hold consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $2.13 implies 21.71% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DM

DM Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
Pre-EarningsDM Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
17d ago
DM
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
DM
LAC
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
DM
More DM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DM

DM Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
Pre-EarningsDM Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
17d ago
DM
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
2M ago
DM
LAC
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
2M ago
DM
More DM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >