Here’s Why Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Spiked

Shares of 3D printing system provider Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) jumped over 21% in the after-hours trade. The sudden spike in its share price followed the news that Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS), a manufacturer of 3D printers and software, has shown interest in acquiring DM.

According to a Bloomberg report, Stratasys may acquire Desktop Metal in an all-stock deal. The acquisition could result in the creation of a leading 3D printer company with a combined value of about $1.8 billion. Based on the closing price on May 24, DM stock has a market cap of $601 million. Meanwhile, SYSS stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion.

The report highlighted that a deal could be announced as soon as this week. Meanwhile, Stratasys’ shareholders are likely to own the majority stake in the combined company.

Desktop Metal stock has gained nearly 29% year-to-date as the company focuses on turning profitable.

During the Q1 conference call, DM’s CEO, Ric Fulop, said that the company had taken additional cost reduction measures, which will significantly improve fixed cost absorption in the coming quarters and boost margins.

The company managed to reduce its adjusted EBITDA losses in Q1 with its cost-reduction initiatives. Further, the company’s management remains upbeat and expects to see a continued positive trend in adjusted EBITDA.

Overall, the improvement in sales and a significant reduction in expenses could lead to sequential improvements in adjusted EBITDA as the year progresses.

Whether Stratasys could acquire Desktop Metal remains a wait-and-see story. Meanwhile, let’s look at the analysts’ recommendations for DM stock.

What’s the Prediction for DM Stock?

While the company is taking initiatives to reach profitability, recessionary pressure on its top line keeps analysts sidelined.

DM stock has received one Buy and three Hold recommendations for a Hold consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $2.13 implies 21.71% upside potential.

Disclosure