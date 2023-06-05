Sprinklr Gains Modestly with Winning Earnings

Shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) posted single-digit gains in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2024. Earnings per share came in at $0.06, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.01 per share. Sales increased by 19.6% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $173.36 million. This beat analysts’ expectations of $169 million.

Sprinklr management offered up some guidance as well. It expects subscription revenue to come in between $158 million and $160 million and overall revenue to come in between $172 million and $174 million. It also expects earnings per share between $0.04 and $0.05. For the full year 2024, meanwhile, it looks for subscription revenue between $649 million and $653 million, with total revenue between $711 million and $715 million. Earnings per share, meanwhile, are expected between $0.19 and $0.21 per share.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $14.86 on Sprinklr stock, implying 10.16% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

