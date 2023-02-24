tiprankstipranks
Market News

Spotify Plans to Release an AI DJ

If it’s starting to seem like AI is out to take over every facet of life, well, you’re probably not too far wrong. In fact, there are signs that Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT), the music streaming service, is planning to make the move into being an AI stock as well. How? By offering up a DJ on its platform that’s wholly AI-driven.

On the surface, the new service—dubbed DJ—does what a lot of other services have been doing for years. It allows for ultimate user curation, learning the user’s taste in music and then developing playlists accordingly. It also offers commentary about each individual track in what Spotify assures is “…a stunningly realistic voice.” Perhaps most noteworthy, it can even select new songs and adjust its delivery based on what the user does and doesn’t like.

This comes at an interesting time. In the same week that Spotify rolled out its AI DJ, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) added a feature to YouTube Music that would allow users to make their own customized radio stations. Spotify seems determined to make a better-streaming music platform.

Though Spotify has to compete with YouTube, analysts are still behind it. Analyst consensus calls Spotify stock a Moderate Buy. Further, with an average share price of $132.35, it has 14.26% upside potential.

Latest News Feed

More Market News >