Sports Betting Stocks Rally after Kansas City Wins Super Bowl

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Sports Betting Stocks Rally after Kansas City Wins Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is a big day for sports betting, but yesterday’s result proved to be a win for sportsbook operators. Indeed, almost 60% of bets were placed on the Philadelphia Eagles taking home the championship. However, Kansas City’s win means that companies can avoid those payouts. Other popular bets that went wrong for bettors included a 37-34 scoreline in favor of the Eagles and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce winning the MVP award, which was won by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Stocks that benefited include:

  • MGM Resorts (MGM)
  • DraftKings (DKNG)
  • Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
  • Penn National Gaming (PENN)
  • Bally’s Corporation (BALY)

All the stocks mentioned above are trading higher today. However, the best performer is BALY, as it also issued a strong guidance update. Indeed, management now expects Q4 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023 revenues to be $576.7 million and $2.5-$2.6 billion, respectively. For reference, analysts were expecting $573.8 million and $2.5 billion.

Nevertheless, analysts are still cautious on BALY stock as it’s the only one with a Hold rating out of the mentioned stocks. It has also seen the largest decline in share price over the past 12 months, shedding almost 46% of its value. As a result, the company is trying to change its fortunes with a new CEO. Indeed, Lee Fenton will step down as CEO to be replaced by Robeson Reeves, who will take control on March 31.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CZR

Bet On It: Wagering on Super Bowl LVII projected to shatter record
The FlyBet On It: Wagering on Super Bowl LVII projected to shatter record
3d ago
BYD
CZR
NFL Super Bowl Bets Expected to Hit $16B
CZR
MGM
Bet On It: DraftKings layoffs could signal more emphasis on profitability
CZR
ACEL
More CZR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CZR

Bet On It: Wagering on Super Bowl LVII projected to shatter record
The FlyBet On It: Wagering on Super Bowl LVII projected to shatter record
3d ago
BYD
CZR
NFL Super Bowl Bets Expected to Hit $16B
Market NewsNFL Super Bowl Bets Expected to Hit $16B
6d ago
CZR
MGM
Bet On It: DraftKings layoffs could signal more emphasis on profitability
The FlyBet On It: DraftKings layoffs could signal more emphasis on profitability
10d ago
CZR
ACEL
More CZR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >