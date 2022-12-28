Southwest Shares Suffer as Cancellations Continue

Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) continue to trend lower after the company’s flights were affected by adverse weather.

According to reports, over half of Southwest’s flights were canceled owing to the weather. The company has indicated it will operate just one-third of its scheduled flights over the coming days.

Not surprisingly, shares of the company have tanked about 6.7% over the last five days alone. Its shares have declined nearly 23% so far this year.

The Street though remains upbeat about the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating alongside an average price target of $47.57. This points to a substantial 40.16% potential upside in the stock.

