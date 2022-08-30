tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Sony (NYSE:SONY) Strengthens Mobile Gaming with Savage Game Studios’ Acquisition

Story Highlights

Sony Group has moved to strengthen its gaming portfolio with the acquisition of Savage Game Studios. The acquisition should expand the company’s footprint beyond console gaming.

Sony Group (SONY) has reached an agreement to acquire a mobile game development studio, Savage Game Studios. The acquisition is in line with the company’s commitment to offer players with cutting-edge experiences. The deal also underscores the company’s drive to foster creativity in the gaming industry.

Savage is to join the newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, which is an independent operation from console development.

Sony’s Mobile Gaming Ambitions

According to Sony’s Head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, the focus is to continue expanding and diversifying offerings beyond consoles. Therefore, acquiring Savage is a step towards that goal. The acquisition should increase Sony’s footprint in mobile, aligning with the expansions into PC and live service games.

According to Reuters, Savage Game Studios should expand Sony’s footprint beyond console gaming. The company’s gaming Chief, Jim Ryan, has already outlined plans to broaden the games portfolio beyond the PlayStation 5 Console. The company is increasingly focusing on single-player games on PC and mobile devices.

Additionally, Sony hopes to tap into more consumer spending on gaming by expanding into other platforms. The company has been struggling to produce enough PlayStation 5 consoles amid supply chain issues. It has also been forced to hike prices in some markets due to a strengthening dollar.

Is Sony Stock a Buy?

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Sony stock is a Moderate Buy based on one Buy and one Hold. The average Sony price target is $101.07. Analysts’ sentiments are bullish with over 24% upside potential to SONY current stock price.

Also, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently positive on Sony’s stock. Over the past 30 days, 2.6% of the best-performing portfolios tracked by TipRanks increased their exposure to Sony stock.

Final Thoughts

Sony’s move to diversify its gaming portfolio with Savage Game Studios’ acquisition affirms its push for growth in the mobile gaming segment. The gaming business is expected to drive the company’s revenue higher going forward.

Read the full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SONY

2 Stocks That Gave Five-Star Financial Blogger Nick Cox Skyrocketing Returns
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Stocks That Gave Five-Star Financial Blogger Nick Cox Skyrocketing Returns
3M ago
SONY
TSLA
Sony’s New Space Unit to Use Laser-Based Satellite Communications
SONY
Would Amazon Beat Disney for Cricket Streaming Rights in India?
DIS
AMZN
More SONY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SONY

2 Stocks That Gave Five-Star Financial Blogger Nick Cox Skyrocketing Returns
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Stocks That Gave Five-Star Financial Blogger Nick Cox Skyrocketing Returns
3M ago
SONY
TSLA
Sony’s New Space Unit to Use Laser-Based Satellite Communications
Market NewsSony’s New Space Unit to Use Laser-Based Satellite Communications
3M ago
SONY
Would Amazon Beat Disney for Cricket Streaming Rights in India?
Market NewsWould Amazon Beat Disney for Cricket Streaming Rights in India?
4M ago
DIS
AMZN
More SONY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) Files for an Additional $8B Offering
LCID
Zendesk Stock (NYSE:ZEN): Investor Light Street Capital Proposes Alternative Strategy
ZEN
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s How Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) will Protect Ether Holdings during the Merge
COIN
Ryan Cohen May be Inspected for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Sale
BBBY
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Launches Base Version of Model Y in Europe
TSLA
More Market News >