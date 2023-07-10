Snap’s (NYSE:SNAP) Snap Star Program Woos Creators

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Snap’s (NYSE:SNAP) Snap Star Program Woos Creators

Story Highlights

Snapchat’s new revenue-sharing model is turning out to be a winner for both the social media app and the content creators. The bigger payout structure is luring more creators onto the platform, thus winning back its lost fandom.

Social media platform Snap (NYSE:SNAP) started testing a program, Snap Star, last year to woo content creators to post more videos on its app. With the full-fledged rollout of the program this year, Snap is witnessing that creators are flocking back to the app.

The Snap Star program is a revenue-sharing deal that pays creators a part of the advertising dollars for the ads that are run in between their videos. SNAP stock is up nearly 32% year-to-date, compared to losing 16.9% in the past year.

Win-Win Situation for both Creators and SNAP

Snapchat’s revenue has been declining over the past several quarters owing to a pullback by corporate advertising, weakening user engagement, and partly because of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) privacy policy changes imposed last year. As per a Wall Street Journal report, the Snap Star program has already attracted some big names to the Snapchat app who left last year amid the app’s declining popularity.

Creators prefer the revenue-sharing model because they earn more dollars in this form compared to flat payout fees. Although the agreement does not prohibit creators from posting on other apps, those who are happy with the bigger payouts are posting solely on Snapchat. A Snapchat spokeswoman said that since the program’s rollout, user engagement on Snapchat Stories from creators in the model has more than doubled.  

As per the TipRanks Website Traffic tool, the number of unique visitors on Snap increased a whopping 120.22% in the quarter ending June 30, 2023, compared to the same period last year. The figures below clearly indicate the growing popularity of the app since the launch of the new revenue-sharing agreement.  

Snap has not shared the details of the percentage it shares with creators in the program. Competitors also resort to similar programs to attract famous personalities to their apps. Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube shells out roughly 45% to creators for posting short-form videos on its platform. In comparison, the Chinese application TikTok offers payouts of up to 50%.

Is Snap a Buy or Hold?

On TipRanks, SNAP has a Hold consensus rating based on five Buys, 19 Holds, and one Sell rating. The average Snap price target of $9.92 implies 15.1% downside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Apple vs. Meta Platforms: The Headset Battle is Underway
Stock Analysis & IdeasApple vs. Meta Platforms: The Headset Battle is Underway
2d ago
AAPL
META
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Moves To Bring Vison Pro to Retail Stores
AAPL
Apple Services survey points to continued traction, says Evercore ISI
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Apple vs. Meta Platforms: The Headset Battle is Underway
Stock Analysis & IdeasApple vs. Meta Platforms: The Headset Battle is Underway
2d ago
AAPL
META
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Moves To Bring Vison Pro to Retail Stores
Market NewsApple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Moves To Bring Vison Pro to Retail Stores
3d ago
AAPL
Apple Services survey points to continued traction, says Evercore ISI
The FlyApple Services survey points to continued traction, says Evercore ISI
3d ago
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >