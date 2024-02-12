Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Gains on Major Debt Buyback Move

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trending nearly 1% higher today after the Snapchat parent disclosed certain debt buyback transactions for its 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 and 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2026.

Under the privately negotiated deals, the social media platform agreed to buy back nearly $100 million aggregate principal amount of the 2025 notes for $97.8 million and about $351.2 million aggregate principal amount of the 2026 notes for $336.4 million. The company anticipates these repurchases to be settled on February 14.

Importantly, this move comes after SNAP’s recent fourth-quarter results. A combination of lower-than-expected numbers for the quarter and a weak outlook has led to an over 30% slump in the company’s stock price over the past five sessions. Earlier, Snap outlined plans to lower its global headcount by nearly 10% in a bid to enhance flexibility and drive long-term growth.

What Is the Future of Snap Stock?

Overall, the Street has a Hold consensus rating on Snap, and the average SNAP price target of $14.30 implies a 28.7% potential upside in the stock. Despite recent price declines, the company’s share price still remains nearly 12% higher over the past six months.

