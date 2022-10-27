Sleep Number’s Q3 Numbers Disappoint

Shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) dropped in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the bedding accessories and mattress company reported disappointing Q3 numbers.

Sales of the company fell 16% year-over-year to $541 million, after “softer-than-expected consumer demand.” However, SNBR’s sales still came in ahead of analysts’ expectations of $529.4 million. Earnings per diluted share were $0.22, surpassing consensus estimates of $0.06.

The company also revised its FY22 outlook to range between $1.50 and $2 per diluted share assuming flat year-over-year sales in Q4. This revised outlook is “driven by insufficient and uneven flow of chip supply and softer demand.”