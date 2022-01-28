ShotSpotter, Inc. Updates 2 Key Risk Factors

ShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI) provides precision policing technology solutions in over 120 cities in the U.S. SSTI’s products include ShotSpotter Respond, ShotSpotter Connect, and ShotSpotter Investigate.

These solutions help in gunshot detection, location, forensics, and provide patrol software, as well as helping detectives connect the dots to improve case clearance rates. Recently, SSTI partnered with Israel’s Airobotics to provide integrated gunshot detection and real-time aerial footage in Israel.

With these developments in mind, let us take a look at the changes in SSTI’s key risk factors that investors should know.

Risk Factors

According to the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, ShotSpotter’s top risk category is Finance & Corporate, contributing 29% (compared to a sector average of 48%) to the total 58 risks identified. In its recent quarterly report, the company has added two key risk factors.

First, under the Finance & Corporate risk category, SSTI noted that investing in its common stock entails a high degree of risk. Investors should consider certain uncertainties and factors before investing.

Under the Macro & Political risk category, SSTI highlighted that its supply chain has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and this could adversely affect the company’s business. The company has seen delays in the delivery of sensors required for new deployments and repairs and updates to existing assets. Consequently, SSTI may incur additional costs in procuring the sensors used in its solutions. If SSTI is not able to deliver solutions or has to incur higher costs, then the company’s top-line may suffer.

Hedge Fund Activity

According to TipRanks data, the Wall Street’s top hedge funds have increased holdings in ShotSpotter by 6.1 thousand shares in the last quarter, indicating a neutral hedge fund confidence signal in the stock.

