Shopify Posts Better-Than-Expected Q4; Shares Dip

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Shopify Posts Better-Than-Expected Q4; Shares Dip

Shopify (TSE: SHOP) (NYSE: SHOP) fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS beat expectations.

Revenue & Earnings

Revenue came in at $1.38 billion for the quarter ended December 31, an increase of 40% from $977.7 million in the prior-year quarter.  

Net loss was $371.3 million (-$2.95 per diluted share) in Q4 2021, compared to a net income of $123.9 million ($0.99 per diluted share) in Q4 2020. The e-commerce company incurred a loss as it recorded an unrealized loss on its stocks and other investments.

On an adjusted basis, Shopify earned $1.36 per share, down from $1.58 in the prior-year period.  

According to Zacks, Shopify was expected to post adjusted EPS of $1.33 on revenue of $1.34 billion. 

Shopify generated $351.2 million in subscription solutions revenue, up 26% year-over-year, with the growth primarily driven by more merchants joining the platform.

In addition, merchant solutions revenue amounted to $1,028.8 million, up 47%, mostly driven by the growth of GMV. GMV was $54.1 billion in the fourth quarter, up 31% from the previous year. 

Management Commentary

Shopify CFO Amy Shapiro said, “Our merchants had an incredible holiday selling season, which powered Shopify’s strong fourth-quarter results, with their collective sales growing significantly faster than the overall ecommerce industry over the Black Friday Cyber Monday weekend. Our focus on building for the long term means that merchants have access to the most modern commerce technology, which gives them superpowers to compete globally while focusing on what matters most to them – their products and their customers. In 2022, we remain steadfast on making commerce easier for entrepreneurs by continuing to build high-performing infrastructure and innovative features, which combined yield a powerful and trusted commerce solution that future-proofs our merchants in the years to come and benefits Shopify over time.”

Shopify expects full-year 2022 revenue growth to be below the 57% revenue growth achieved in 2021, but still rapid and above e-commerce growth.

Wall Street’s Take

On February 15, KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck kept a Buy rating on SHOP and lowered its price target to $1,150 (C$1,462.53). This implies 55.8% upside potential.

Overall, consensus on the Street is that SHOP is a Moderate Buy based on 13 Buys and 10 Holds. The average Shopify price target of C$1,785.02 implies upside potential of about 90.2% to current levels.

TipRanks’ Smart Score 

SHOP scores a 5 out of 10 on the TipRanks Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock should perform in line with the overall market.    

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Related News:
Shopify Q4 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Thomson Reuters Swings to Loss in Q4
OpenText Swings to Profit in Q2, Raises Guidance